Now, Prasanna Kumar Patasani likely to quit BJD and join BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Discontentment over distribution of tickets continues to trouble BJD which may witness resignation of some senior leaders including five-time Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani, in the coming days. Speculations are rife that the senior leader may quit BJD to join BJP soon.

Sources said Patasani was interested for a ticket from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and had also made his intentions clear at party meetings. However, BJD changed its candidate for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and fielded Manmath Routray, son of veteran leader Suresh Kumar Routray, ignoring Patasani. After the announcement of Manmath as BJD’s candidate for the seat, Patasani had met the party leadership at Naveen Niwas.

There was an indication that he will be fielded from the Chilika Assembly segment as sitting MLA Prashant Jagdev had been expelled from the party. Patasani could also have been utilised for campaigning in favour of BJD candidates elsewhere.

However, there seems to be strong opposition from local leaders over Patasani’s nomination from Chilika, sources said. Uncertain about his future in BJD, Patasani is likely to quit the part and be inducted into the BJP at New Delhi soon, they added.