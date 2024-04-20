Odisha: BJD banks on young fighters to take on rivals

BHUBANESWAR: As it seeks a record sixth-term in the state, the BJD seems to be betting big on young faces to see it through the upcoming polls. The party has put up at least 21 candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, who are below the age of 40.

While the focus on youth may indicate an intent of the ruling party to nurture a new generation of leaders it is also a bid to thwart anti-incumbency against the present crop of legislators and MPs. However, a major chunk of the chosen ones are dynasts - sons, daughters of the present MLAs, MPs or leaders.

So far, the party has nominated candidates for 126 Assembly and 21 parliamentary constituencies. At least 18 of the Assembly candidates are under the age of 40 while three of the party’s MP candidates in Aska, Dhenkanal and Koraput are in their 30s.

Among those chosen by the party to fight for the Assembly segments, the youngest is Deepali Das, daughter of slain minister Naba Kishore Das, who is 27 years old. She was elected in the bypoll after her father’s death last year and has received the party ticket from Jharsuguda this time too.

Former minister Pratap Jena’s engineer son Ankit, who will contest from Mahanga, is 28 years old. Dharakote royal Sulakhyana Gitanjali Devi, the daughter of former Sanakhemundi MLA Nandini Devi is another youngster to be fielded by the party. Gitanjali is the chairperson of Dharakote block in Ganjam district.