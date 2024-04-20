Odisha: BJP demands white paper on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Friday lashed out at BJD and the state government for making false claims on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and demanded a white paper stating the number of patients who have benefitted from it after getting treated at private hospitals.

Referring to claims made by BJD that 36,000 patients have been treated in private hospitals on BSKY cards and the government has spent a whopping Rs 3,000 crore on them, BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said this means a member of a family in every three families of the state has been treated in private hospital. This is a false propaganda, he alleged.

Mohapatra also criticised 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian for seeking the opinion of the people of BJD’s poll manifesto. The BJP leader said the regional party had announced a manifesto with former union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu as its chairman. But now he is not to be seen anywhere, he said while questioning the need for the 5T chairman to seek the opinions of people on the manifesto. The 5T chairman had visited all 147 Assembly constituencies of the state to know about their problems, Mohapatra said asking why he is seeking opinion of the people again.

Mohapatra alleged the government has failed to solve the problem of migration during the 24 years of BJD rule. Alleging BJD rule in the state has killed democracy, he demanded the party’s manifesto to promise that it will allow student union elections in colleges. Leaders will come out from the grassroots and dependence on political families will be a thing of the past, he said.