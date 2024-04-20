Odisha: Chitrakonda to witness multi-cornered contest

MALKANGIRI: With the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the electoral fray, the Chitrakonda Assembly segment is all set to witness a multi-cornered fight in the upcoming polls.
AAP has nominated former police officer and Congress leader Sarat Chandra Buruda who was denied a ticket by the grand old party from the seat. Similarly, BJD has fielded Laxmi Priya Nayak, niece of sitting Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka despite opposition from a section of ruling party leaders and workers. From BJP, Dambru Sisa will contest the polls. Congress and CPM have fielded Mangu Khilla and Raghunath Hantal respectively from Chitrakonda which is reserved for ST.
Nayak had unsuccessfully fought against her uncle Baka in 2019 polls as a Congress candidate. She stood second by securing 38,647 votes against 41,192 votes polled by Baka. The same year, she quit Congress and joined BJD.
Sources said Nayak is the only woman candidate in the poll fray in Chitrakonda where female voters outnumber the males. This may help the ruling party retain the seat.
Sisa was earlier eyeing for a BJD ticket. After being denied nomination by the ruling party, he resigned from BJD and joined BJP. Sisa was elected from Chitrakonda in 2014 on a BJD ticket. However, the party had denied him a ticket in 2019 elections.
A senior leader of the saffron party said the BJP will snatch the seat from BJD this time by highlighting the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the failure of the BJD government in state.
The Congress, which pocketed Chitrakonda at least six times in the past, is also leaving no stone unturned to win the seat. The AAP candidate is trying to woo voters by highlighting the success of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance. CPM’s Hantal is also trying to win the hearts of voters by accusing BJD, BJP and Congress of neglecting people.
Political analysts say the election in Chitrakonda will be a tough one this time and the winning margin will be reduced further due to the multi-pronged fight.