Odisha: Chitrakonda to witness multi-cornered contest

MALKANGIRI: With the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the electoral fray, the Chitrakonda Assembly segment is all set to witness a multi-cornered fight in the upcoming polls.

AAP has nominated former police officer and Congress leader Sarat Chandra Buruda who was denied a ticket by the grand old party from the seat. Similarly, BJD has fielded Laxmi Priya Nayak, niece of sitting Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka despite opposition from a section of ruling party leaders and workers. From BJP, Dambru Sisa will contest the polls. Congress and CPM have fielded Mangu Khilla and Raghunath Hantal respectively from Chitrakonda which is reserved for ST.

Nayak had unsuccessfully fought against her uncle Baka in 2019 polls as a Congress candidate. She stood second by securing 38,647 votes against 41,192 votes polled by Baka. The same year, she quit Congress and joined BJD.

Sources said Nayak is the only woman candidate in the poll fray in Chitrakonda where female voters outnumber the males. This may help the ruling party retain the seat.