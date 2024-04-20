Odisha: Court starts trial in cop assault case against Bhartruhari Mahtab

CUTTACK: A Special Court here dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs on Friday started trial in the 13-year-old police officer assault case against Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab.

The trial started in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Deepankar Bal with the deposition of the first prosecution witness - sub-inspector Amitabh Mohapatra (now assistant commissioner of police) who is both informant and victim in the case.

Mahtab is seeking re-election from the Cuttack parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket. He was first elected in 1998 and has since retained the seat as the BJD candidate, the last being in 2019. Mahtab joined the saffron party after resigning from BJD a day after the charges were framed against him in the police officer assault case on March 21.

While Mohapatra was examined in court by the prosecution, defence counsel Saura Chandra Mohapatra also cross-examined him on Friday.

Assistant public prosecutor Afroz Ahmed said, “The trial proceedings were adjourned to April 30 after cross-examination by the defence remained incomplete.”