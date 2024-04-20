Odisha: Deer stray out of Similipal, one rescued

BARIPADA: Forest officials on Friday rescued a deer that was found roaming near Kalabadia chowk in Bangiriposi range under Baripada territorial division.

Sources said the animal along with its herd had most likely strayed out of the Similipal forest. On the day, locals found around five deer passing through Kalabadia chowk. While they caught hold of one of them after it got stuck in a fence, the remaining four managed to escape to a nearby cashew plantation.

Since the deer was terrified, locals covered its face with a cloth and informed forest officials. Subsequently, the forest personnel took it for checkup to a veterinary doctor and released it into Similipal forest.

Range officer Maheswar Singh said forest officials have been asked to trace the remaining four deer and drive them out of the cashew plantation. He said the herd most likely sneaked into human settlement in search of Mahua flowers since they like to feast on them.