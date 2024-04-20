Odisha: Four die in mishaps on NH-16

BALASORE: At least four persons including a woman and her minor son were killed in separate mishaps on NH-16 here on Friday.

In the first incident, Gitarani Pati (42) and her 11-year-old son Sudhansu Sekhar Pati died after a speeding truck ran over them near Nuagaon. Sources said in the afternoon, the mother-son duo was on way to Balasore town on a scooter when they fell down on the road after their two-wheeler skidded. In the meantime, a truck coming from behind ran over them. Both of them were killed instantly.

After the mishap, irate residents of Nuagaon staged protest and blocked the NH for several hours demanding action against the driver and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family.

On being informed, Industrial Estate police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. Police said the bodies were sent to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore for autopsy. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the truck which sped away after the accident.