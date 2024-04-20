Odisha: In Aparajita-Manmath fight, Congress votes will make it count

BHUBANESWAR: A lot has changed in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency since the 2019 elections when BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi inflicted a surprise defeat on BJD’s Arup Mohan Patnaik, a former Mumbai police commissioner. This time, Aparajita is pitted against BJD’s Manmath Routray and Congress’ Yasir Nawaz and the fight for the coveted seat is fiercer than ever.

It is believed one of the main reasons for Aparajita’s victory in 2019 was the division of Congress votes between her and the BJD candidate. Besides, tacit understanding between some BJD leaders and Aparajita had also reportedly helped BJP wrest the seat from the clutches of BJD.

However, this time, the BJD seems to have played its cards masterfully by roping in Manmath, the son of Congress veteran and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray. With the senior Routray openly canvassing for his son, the BJD candidate, even braving his own expulsion from the Congress, the fight has become tougher for the sitting MP Aparajita in the constituency.

Routray senior is a known face in the Lok Sabha constituency with some pocket votes. Besides, he has a solid base in Jatni Assembly segment from where he has won six times. While Routray is moving around the Lok Sabha constituency seeking votes for his son, the deciding factor in the constituency will be on the division of Congress votes. Can Routray transfer the votes to the BJD or will the presence of a Congress candidate spoil the calculations of the regional outfit, is now the question.