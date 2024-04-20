Odisha: Malaria scare grips villages in Niyamgiri

BERHAMPUR: Outbreak of malaria in the tribal villages located at the foothills of Niyamgiri hills in Rayagada’s Muniguda block has spread panic among the local residents.

Additional chief district medical officer Dr Mamata Choudhury said some tribal residents of villages under Kalyansingpur area had been suffering from high fever since the last over 15 days. “On April 13, a special team from Muniguda reached the villages and collected blood samples for testing,” she added.

The medical team treated some patients of Khambesi village but a few others could not be treated as they went for traditional treatment. “We collected and tested a few samples on Thursday out of which three persons tested positive for malaria. The other samples have been preserved at the Muniguda community health centre and will be tested soon,” she said.

Medicines have been distributed to those having symptoms of fever and mobile health teams will soon reach other villages to check the spread of the disease, Dr Choudhury informed.