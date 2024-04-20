Odisha reports first sunstroke death

BHUBANESWAR: As a blistering heatwave continued to grip Odisha for the fifth consecutive day, the state reported its first sunstroke death on Friday.

Sixty-two-year-old Laxmikanta Sahu died on April 15 in Maheshpur village under Bhograi tehsil of Balasore district. After due investigation, the government confirmed it as a sunstroke death. So far, a total of 71 cases of heat-related illness have been reported from different parts of Odisha. Sundargarh district (35) has reported the highest number of such cases while seven cases each have been reported from Mayurbhanj and Angul districts.

As the dangerously hot conditions continued, Boudh recorded the season’s highest temperature at 44.3 degree Celsius on Friday with Baripada following closely at 44.2 degree Celsius. The excruciating conditions impacted normal life as at least 32 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on the day.

Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 41.4 degree Celsius and 42.6 degree Celsius respectively on the day. Though the mercury dropped by 2.2 degree Celsius as compared to the previous day in the state capital, citizens had a tough time as the humidity level stood at 63 per cent.

What has made things worse is that the night temperature hovered more than 26 degree Celsius in many places of the state. Coastal and interior districts recorded as high as 28 degree Celsius while western town Bargarh logged 29.8 degree, followed by Puri (28.6) degree Celsius and Paradip (28 degree). Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 26.5 degree Celsius and 25.6 degree Celsius during the period.