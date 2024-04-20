Odisha Skill Development Authority partners with e-commerce major Meesho for enterprise setup

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) has partnered with leading e-commerce marketplace Meesho to execute the recently launched Swakalpa programme, which is expected to benefit 10,000 individuals.

In the first phase, 1,000 people have been selected under the scheme for comprehensive mentorship and enterprise setup support. The collaboration aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for micro and nano entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in Odisha. It will also address unemployment and underemployment among youth and promote gender equality.

Meesho will work closely with the OSDA, World Skill Centre (WSC) and Palladium Consulting India Pvt Ltd to execute the Swakalpa programme, which comprises 104-hour entrepreneurship training, followed by an extensive six-month mentorship for setting up of enterprises.

As part of the partnership, Meesho will facilitate the smooth onboarding of entrepreneurs trained under Swakalpa onto the Meesho platform. This will include providing them with assistance and resources to navigate the onboarding process and ensure a quick and hassle-free launch of their online businesses.

Founder and CTO of Meesho Sanjeev Barnwal said there will be dedicated training sessions covering essential aspects of online selling, such as marketing, customer service, and order fulfillment to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to thrive on the platform. The sessions will empower entrepreneurs to confidently manage their online stores and widen customer base, he said.