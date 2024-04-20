Odisha: Woman gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for lover’s murder

ROURKELA: A court in Sundargarh town on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old woman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for murdering her lover in 2017.

The convict is Kuni Barlia of Dharuadihi area. A fine of Rs 5,000 was further imposed on her and an additional jail term of six months if she fails to pay.

Police sources said Kuni, then aged around 21 years, was in a relationship with deceased Sanjiv Dandasena of Sadar police limits. She was nursing a grudge against Sanjiv after getting to know that his marriage was fixed elsewhere. On June 4, 2017, she convinced Sanjiv to meet her at an isolated place to share some private time together.

Kuni then tied Sanjiv’s hands and legs in a playful manner which he could not understand initially. “By the time the deceased could understand her motive, the accused slit his throat and bludgeoned him with a stone. She then fled the spot after destroying evidence,” police said.

The case was being investigated by investigating officer Thakurdas Murmu.