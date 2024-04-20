Odisha's first cadaveric liver transplant performed at Utkal Hospital

The recipient of the cadaveric liver was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was under treatment at the hospital for last six months. He agreed to receive the cadaveric organ as no live donor could be arranged and transplantation was the only option to save him.

The condition of the recipient is stable after the transplant, and he will be under close observation for the next one month. This successful transplant will pave the way for more such transplants in the state from where patients are forced to move to metros and other cities for liver transplant.

The donor Sanjukta Patra from Keonjhar district was declared brain dead by doctors at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. She, however, gave a new lease of life to three people.

Admitted on April 12, she underwent emergency surgery but did not recover. She was subsequently declared brain dead. While one of her kidneys was taken to the SUM Ultimate Medicare for transplantation on a patient, the other kidney was taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for another patient.

Her relative Rashmita Jena said organ donation is one of the best noble works that a human can do. “The doctors tried their best to save her life, but failed. Now we can console ourselves that she saved the lives of three persons,” she added.