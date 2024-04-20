One dead and seven missing after boat carrying 50 people capsizes in Mahanadi

JHARSUGUDA: At least one person drowned and seven others went missing after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river near Saradha in Lakhanpur block of the district on Friday. The deceased, 40-year-old Radhika Nisad, was a resident of Anjolipalli in Raigad district of nearby Chhattisgarh.

Sources said around 50 people from Anjolipalli had come to Jharsuguda on a pleasure trip. In the afternoon, they hired a boat from Saradha ferry ghat, located near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, to visit a temple at nearby Patharseni island in Bargarh’s Ambabhona block.

After offering prayers, they were returning to Saradha ghat when their boat capsized just a few hundred metre away from the river bank. On hearing their screams, local fishermen and boatmen jumped into the river and managed to save most of the passengers. However, eight persons could not be traced. Later, locals recovered Radhika’s body from the river. Her son, fortunately, was brought safely to shore. The rescued persons included a three-month-old infant and several kids. Two of the rescued persons, who suffered injuries, were shifted to the local hospital.