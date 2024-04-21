AC helmets for traffic cops in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday introduced an air-conditioned (AC) helmet on a trial basis for traffic personnel in the city who work long hours in gruelling heat.

Featuring a built-in-fan, the helmet is powered by a battery, which can be worn by the traffic personnel on their waist. The helmets work for around eight hours on a single full charge. The helmet weighing about 800 gm also has a visor to shield the eyes from dust. Traffic police personnel, given the helmets on trial basis, said it did the job and provided them much-needed relief from for a few hours on the day.

“The trial of the AC helmet is being carried out and if it is found satisfactory, more such helmets will be procured and mostly be given to traffic personnel as they have to stand for long hours in hot weather while performing their duties,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda. The company manufacturing the helmet has fixed its price at `28,500 but the police may get them at a discounted price if purchased in bulk.