BJP will sweep Koraput, says Kaliram Majhi

JEYPORE : Kaliram Majhi, the BJP candidate for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, expressed confidence that party candidates would outperform their rivals in all Assembly constituencies within the district, citing a growing sentiment among the populace to change the ruling party.

During a campaign rally in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district on Saturday, Majhi emphasised the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting the country had made significant strides in various sectors under his guidance. He reiterated his belief that the BJP would secure victory in the upcoming elections, backed by the “Modi guarantee.”

Majhi appealed to tribal communities for their support, pledging to prioritise the development of tribal areas if elected. “The positive socio-economic changes during the BJP government’s tenure is there for all to see. With the government in power, there will be more progress and development with people’s support,” he added. Accompanying Majhi were Kailash Kulesika, BJP MLA candidate for Laxmipur, and Sumant Pradhan, the district BJP president.