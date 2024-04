BERHAMPUR: A 24-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious condition behind a temple within Adarsh police limits in Boudh district on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Bibhisana Maharathy, a resident of Jamapali village. Sources said Bibhisana had left home for some work on Friday night but did not return. Later, his family members launched a frantic search for him but to no avail. Locals found his body lying behind the Goudadei temple in the morning and informed police. Police said blood stains were found leading to a secluded house behind the temple near which the body was found.

An officer of Baghiapada police outpost said the youth might have been murdered and then dragged to the spot behind the temple.

An unnatural death case was registered and the body sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, he said.