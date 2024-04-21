Intense heatwave grips Sundargarh district, hospital admissions increase

ROURKELA : Sundargarh district is currently grappling with an intense heatwave, leaving residents distressed and confined indoors from morning till evening. The scorching temperatures have led to a surge in hospital admissions for sunstroke-related illnesses, although no fatalities have been reported thus far.

Rourkela city and the rest of Sundargarh district have been experiencing blistering heat for several days, with temperatures soaring above 43 degrees Celsius in many areas. The Environment Engineering Department of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the minimum at 26.2 degrees Celsius. On Friday also the maximum temperature was 43.1 degree C at Rourkela.

The district headquarters town, located approximately 100 kilometre from Rourkela, reported a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, which rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the minimum recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius. Marketplaces and city streets wore a deserted look by noon, with people retreating indoors and only a few essential travellers seen wearing protective gear on the roads.