Jajpur: Man held for killing wife’s paramour

JAJPUR: Jajpur Town police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering another person for having an illicit relationship with his wife.

The accused Manas Ranjan Panda allegedly attacked Jayadev Mahalik (28) alias Chinu with sharp weapons and killed him. He surrendered before the local police soon after committing the crime.

Police said, both belonged to Sana Bazar area of the town. Mahalik allagedly was having an affair with Panda’s wife for the last couple of years.

Earlier, Panda had filed a complaint with the local police, accusing Mahalik of entering his house and repeatedly molesting his wife. Based on the complaint, Mahalik was arrested and produced before the court two years back. After being released on bail, he confronted Panda and resolved their differences regarding the issue. However, he allegedly went back on his words and continued his affair with the woman.

Panda also alleged Mahalik of blackmailing his wife with some of her obscene photos a couple of weeks ago. On Friday evening, Mahalik barged into Panda’s house and hurled abuses at the family members. When Panda’s uncle, who was present at the house, objected, he also misbehaved with him.

After hearing about the incident in the night, Panda rushed to Mahalik’s house and attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured. Family members rescued him and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him brought dead. Panda surrendered to the local police along with the weapons used in the crime. Police said, the accused was arrested, forwarded to the local court and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.