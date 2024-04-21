Mercury breaches 45 degrees Celsius in Boudh, Baripada

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha’s hot streak just got longer with the state recording this summer season’s maiden severe heatwave on Saturday. The day also marked the season’s highest day temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius, recorded at Boudh and Baripada.

Both Baripada and Boudh emerged the as the hottest places across the country on the day, followed by Bankura (44.6 degree C) and Midnapore (44.5 degree C) in West Bengal. The two places were supposedly among the hottest across the world too. Baripada’s maximum temperature was above normal by 7.1 degree C.

“Baripada and Boudh witnessed severe heatwave. Baripada has recorded such extreme weather in the past too and its all time highest maximum temperature in the month was 46.1 degree C on April 21, 2010,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

As the heatwave continued its staggering run, as many as 30 places recorded 40 degree C or more in the state, throwing life out of gear. At least 13 stations recorded 43 degree C or more. Parts of Keonjhar, Boudh, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nayagarh and Khurda districts experienced heatwave conditions on the day.

Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack sizzled as they recorded 40.5 degree C each and the humidity level was 70 per cent and 65 per cent respectively at 5.30 pm. The minimum temperature remained very high in many places. The minimum temperature in the state capital was 27.5 degree C which made life miserable as power cuts were experienced at many places.

The weather office said the temperature will hover around 40 degree C in many places of the state on Sunday too. The mercury is expected to remain above normal by 3 degree C to 5 degree C in some districts. The regional met office has forecast that maximum temperature can hover around 42 degree C in Bhubaneswar.

However, there will be no major change in the conditions in the next 24 hours and thereafter it may fall by 2 degree to 3 degree C at many places in the state. Meanwhile, thundershower activities were reported in southern and adjoining coastal districts, bringing relief to some places. The weather office has forecast rainfall and thundershower activity in parts of the state between Sunday and Thursday.

Interaction of middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower level moist air from Bay of Bengal will trigger thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind in parts of Odisha within next three to four days, the met office said.

Alarming trend