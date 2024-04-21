Odisha: 1,400 forest fire points detected in 24 hours

BHUBANESWAR: With intense heatwave prevailing across the state and temperature hovering above 40 degree Celsius in most districts, Odisha witnessed yet another surge in forest fire incidents with close to 1,400 wildfire points detected on Saturday.

As per Forest Survey of India (FSI) data, a total of 1,87 forest fire points were detected in the state including in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh and Kandhamal. Around 117 fire points were detected in Baripada circle of which Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) is a part.

Fire points were detected in at least 16 places including Nawana, Joranda, Jodapal, Dhudruchampa, Badamakabadi and Rajabasa of Similipal reserve forest and Mayurbhanj reserve forest within STR, Baripada division, statistics revealed.

The number of large fire points also increased to 127 from 107 within 24 hours. Forest officials, however, said fire protection squads attended to almost all fire points. The Forest department has mobilised 370 fire protection squads and 330 fire fighting vehicles to deal with incidents of wildfire in the current forest fire season. Around 4,800 blower machines have also been provided at the field level to tackle the crisis.