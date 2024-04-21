Pradhan rides through Sambalpur, enjoys chai

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday rode around the city on a scooter and engaged in interactions with local residents.

During his short drive through the city roads, Pradhan made impromptu stops at various places and initiated candid conversations with locals business owners and people allowing them to voice their grievances ranging from infrastructure challenges to civic issues.

Further stopping by a 50-year-old tea stall owned by Pramod Barik at Baidyanath Chowk in Golebazar area, Pradhan had tea with party workers, old friends and locals. The union minister moved around the market and bought things from vendors. Pradhan managed to strike a chord with the voters who appreciated his accessible approach and hands-on engagement with local communities.

Prior to this, Pradhan visisted the Veer Surendra Sai Defence Training Academy where he met aspirants undergoing training for Agniveer and encouraged them with his encouraging words. Citing the example of the iconic Veer Surendra Sai, the union minister said, “Veer Sai not only had indomitable courage and physical strength but also a great purpose with intense patriotism.”

He said Surendra Sai sacrificed his life fighting the British from the country. “Taking strength from his valour and ideology, the youth of Agniveer will strengthen the military power of the country in the coming days and take lead of the developed India,” he said.

The union minister expressed delight over higher participation of girls among the Army aspirants and urged upon them to avail the benefits of Agniveer, highlighting the vision of PM Modi. During interaction with athletes seeking training, he said Sambalpur is a hotbed for sports like football and kabaddi. He hoped the players will bring glory to the district and country by being a part of the national teams.