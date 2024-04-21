Puri: Temple admin has approached TN govt for quality sandalwood, says RDC

PURI: The first high-level coordination meeting for Rath Yatra was conducted on Saturday. The chariot festival is scheduled to be observed on July 7 this year.

Revenue divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar Das, who presided over the meeting, stressed on making necessary arrangements for smooth observation of the festival. The temple administration informed that timber required for construction of the Trinity’s chariots were being sawed at a government saw mill in Khapuria, Cuttack.

Das said around 43 devotees of Nayagarh and Ranpur will be donating Phasi wood for construction of the chariots, which will commence on Akshay Tritiya.

He further informed that the temple administration has approached the Tamil Nadu government for procurement of quality sandalwood for the deities. While the cloth for covering the chariots have been procured, the State Coir Corporation has provided ropes which will be used for pulling the chariots.

The meeting further informed that all devotees and servitors will be provided with life insurance. Families of devotees and servitors who lose their life in mishaps during the festival will be given Rs 5 lakh each.

The Health department has been instructed to set up sunstroke treatment units in all primary health centres and additional six beds in the district headquarters hospital for patients who suffer from heat-related ailments. Besides, the department was asked to make adequate number of ambulances, doctors and support staff available in the healthcare centres. The meeting further directed to fill up vacant posts of doctors and other health staff before the festival begins.

While Tata Power was directed to ensure continuous power supply, Puri municipality was asked to carry out drain cleaning and sanitation work across the town. Besides, supply of essential commodities, pipe water supply and lighting arrangements in the town were also discussed. The Railways was directed to run special trains during the festival.

To cater to the drinking water needs of the public, over 40 lakh drinking water bottles will be provided by corporate houses for distribution among devotees during the festival.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra informed last year over 1,000 officers besides 180 platoons of police force were deployed during the fete for maintenance of law and order. Special focus will be laid on effective crowd management, regulation of vehicular traffic and parking, and security of devotees, VIPs and the deities, he said.

District magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Among others, IGP Central Range Sanjay Kaushal and senior servitors were present.

FOR THE CHARIOT FESTIVAL