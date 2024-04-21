Sambalpur varsity assistant professor axed for sharing objectionable posts

SAMBALPUR: An assistant professor of Sambalpur University was on Saturday placed under suspension by the vice-chancellor of the varsity for allegedly sharing objectionable posts on social media against two senior authorities.

Prior to this, the errant teacher Rajat Kumar Kujur of department of political science and public administration, was in February demoted and reduced from the grade of assistant professor (stage III, academic level-12) to assistant professor (stage II) in the academic level-11 from his current position in accordance with the statute 301 (vi) of the OUFS-1990 over indiscipline and misconduct. However recently in another act of indiscipline, Kujur yet again posted on social media platform Facebook against PG Council chairman, Sanjukta Das and registrar of the varsity, Nrupraj Sahu which led to action against him.

The new order regarding his suspension, which was issued on Friday read, “Upon receipt of a written complaint against Dr Rajat Kumar Kujur, asst professor (S-II), PG Dept of Pol Sc and Public Admn, regarding misbehaviour and objectionable posts in the social media from the chairman, PG Council and pending framing of charges, Dr Rajat Kumar Kujur is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.” The order further read, “Kujur is not allowed to come to the administrative building or any PG department/section/unit including the Central Library of Sambalpur University without prior permission.”

Registrar Nrupraj Sahu said, Kujur had shared an objectionable post about the administration due to which he has been placed under suspension.

However, Kujur alleged discrimination by the varsity authorities.