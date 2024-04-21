Severe heatwave triggers multiple fires in Similipal

BARIPADA: The prolonged dry spell and severe heatwave gripping Mayurbhanj district have sparked a dangerous wildfire in Similipal National Park.

The fire has ignited in core areas of the forest, posing a significant threat to the ecosystem.

The soaring temperatures, reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj district, have resulted in the detection of 13 fire points within Similipal National Park on Saturday.

Prakash Chand Gogineni, regional chief conservator of forests and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), confirmed the outbreak of fires, with eight points identified within the north division jurisdiction and five points within the south division jurisdiction of STR.

Forest personnel conducting patrols for the park’s protection identified the fire spots. Upon notification, fire squads promptly responded, extinguishing the flames and restoring fire lines in affected areas.

Fire blower machines were deployed to aid in the firefighting efforts.

The exact cause of the fires is yet to be determined, as investigation is on.