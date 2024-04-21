XIM university holds tenth convocation

BHUBANESWAR : Over 600 students received their degrees during the 10th convocation of of XIM university on Saturday. While six students received their doctoral degrees, 643 got PG degrees.

On the occasion, the honorary doctoral degree was conferred on R Mukundan, managing director and CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd. Mukundan told the students to surround themselves with good people for a fulfilling life. The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with medals for academic excellence by Mukundan.

Speaking at the convocation, vice chancellor of XIM university Antony R Uvari expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards the state government for its continuous support and guidance. “Its involvement contributes significantly to the success and growth of XIM university in nurturing future global leaders for tomorrow,” he said. Among others, Jerome Cutinha, SJ, chairman of board of governors of XIM university, deans of different schools of the university were present.