Healthy diet, lifestyle changes key to prevent liver disease: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: With non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) emerging as a major concern in the country, health experts on Sunday stressed early diagnosis and treatment to prevent cirrhosis in the liver.

Speaking at an event organised by Utkal Hospital to mark World Liver Day, director of medical education and training Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said almost all liver cirrhosis deaths can be avoided through earlier diagnosis and lifestyle change. “Liver disease is now a lifestyle disease and obesity is a major cause of liver damage, often leading to fatty liver disease. Maintaining a healthy weight and active lifestyle is crucial to good liver health,” he advised.

The DMET congratulated Utkal Hospital for conducting the first cadaveric liver transplant. The 41-year-old recipient, who received the liver from a 50-year-old brain dead woman, is now recuperating. Joint director of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak said unhealthy diet can contribute to fatty liver disease. People should focus on traditional foods with a mix of fruits, vegetables, proteins and whole grains. Healthy lifestyle is the key to get rid of liver disease, he said.

Resident editor of The New Indian Express Siba Mohanty said making healthier lifestyle choices and following a healthy diet can not only nip liver disease in the bud, but also enhance the quality of life.

Senior consultant hepatobiliary and gastrointestinal surgery Dr Satyaprakash Ray Choudhury said fatty liver disease is one of the most common conditions, and it occurs when the liver accumulates excess fat. “We should be vigilant, get regular liver check-ups, follow a healthy diet and do regular exercise,” he advised.

Senior gastrointestinal surgeon Dr Salil Kumar Parida said the Liver Day reminds people to pause and reflect on liver health. A walk and run was organised on this occasion. Top three participants were awarded. Managing director Pragyan Ranjan Gharai was also present.