No cakewalk for BJD in Talcher as BJP puts up a strong challenge

ANGUL: As the political atmosphere heats up in the Talcher Assembly constituency, the ruling BJD faces a formidable challenge from the BJP, signalling a competitive battle for dominance in this industrial hub.

BJD’s Braja Kishore Pradhan, a three-time MLA from Talcher, is set to lock horns with Kalandi Samal of the BJP and Prafulla Das of the Congress in the Assembly seat. Pradhan, a seasoned politician with victories in the past two elections, has an advantage as the BJD candidate.

However, his opponent, Kalandi Samal, despite previous electoral defeats, remains undeterred in his pursuit of victory. Samal has been relentless in highlighting Pradhan’s alleged failures, particularly in addressing the basic issues plaguing Talcher, such as the establishment of a medical college and pollution control measures.

While Pradhan focuses on his track record of development work, Samal capitalises on anti-incumbency sentiments, emphasising his grassroots connect and service to the people over the years. Samal for the last five years has been in touch with the electorate, gone to villages and served the people during their difficult times, claim the locals.

The Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Prafulla Das, although historical trends suggest a perennial third-place finish for the party in this constituency. This time too the party ignored the claims by other potential candidates like Digambar Garnaik who could have given a better fight, feel political observers. Digambar could have got substantial votes, they said.