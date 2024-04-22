Odisha: Dispersing tiger near Similipal tiger reserve to improve genetic diversity

BHUBANESWAR: AMID growing concern over Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)’s closed population, possible entry of a male tiger into the protected area has brought great excitement to forest officials.

The male tiger which has come to the state after traversing over 1,000 km from the Central India landscape has been sighted in the close vicinity of STR. If it makes the reserve its home, the prospects of improving the genetic diversity in the protected area will get a huge boost.

PCCF (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda on Sunday said the male tiger travelled across three states from Central India and has been camera-trapped close to the tiger reserve. “This is an exiting prospect of adding to the gene pool of the Similipal tiger landscape. It is also a sign of big cats regaining their lost homeland in the state,” he said.

A senior forest official from the STR confirmed that it is the same Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) that had been first camera-trapped in Bonai forest division of Sundargarh district in March. The details of the tiger match with the National Tiger Database of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). It is confirmed that the big cat has travelled from the Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve (SDTR) in Madhya Pradesh (MP). After Bonai, the big cat has now been sighted in a forest of Keonjhar, close to Similipal, he added.