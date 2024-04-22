Odisha: Doctor in poll fray, treats patients during campaigning

KENDRAPARA: Twenty-eight-year-old Dr Debasmita Sharma has entered the poll fray as Congress party candidate from Aul Assembly segment after quitting her job as a government doctor. During her campaigning she is treating patients too.

Aul Assembly seat is witnessing a triangular contest among sitting BJD law-maker and minister Pratap Keshari Deb, BJP candidate Krushna Chandra Panda and Congress’ Dr Debasmita.

She may have been a greenhorn to politics but Debasmita comes from a family of political leaders which served Aul Assembly segment multiple times.

“I sacrificed my job as a government doctor to serve the villagers. My grand-father Dr Dibakar Nath Sharma was also a physician and served the people of Aul when he was elected to the State Assembly in 1967 as a Congress candidate,” she recounts .

Her father Debendra Sharma also represented Aul as a Congress candidate in 2014. “Few years back, one of the kidneys of my father was damaged which is why I decided to contest,” said Debasmita.

For the 28-year-old doctor, treating the poor and the diseased is priority, even when she is canvassing in the Assembly segment, reaching out to far-flung areas of Kendrapara district.