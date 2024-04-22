Odisha: Elections and unbearable heat keep budget tourists away from Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Puri - the state’s biggest leisure tourism pull - is bearing the brunt of not just summer but also elections.

Stakeholders in tourism and travel industry said the scorching heat along with elections have hit domestic tourist arrivals to the town, which is usually the first choice of people, particularly from West Bengal, heading to Odisha during summer vacations. Although it is mid-April, enquiries for summer vacation bookings for the month of May have remained next to nil, they added.

April to September is the lean season for the hotel industry in the state, but Puri continues to receive budget and low-income tourists who mostly arrive in the town for Shree Jagannath temple and the beach. As per the 2022-23 annual report of Tourism department, Puri received 21.4 lakh domestic tourists in 2022 and 11 lakh of them were from West Bengal followed by two lakh from Maharashtra.

If tourism stakeholders are to be believed, the current hotel/lodge occupancy rate in Puri is less than 20 per cent. “Usually during an election, people refrain from travelling. This is one of the reasons why Puri is getting quite less number of budget travellers now even from West Bengal,” said member of Hotel Owners Association of Puri, RK Das Mohapatra.

Phase 1 of the seven-phase polling in the neighbouring state began on April 19. Online hotel bookings for the month of May have also come down by 50 per cent this year compared to 2022, he added.