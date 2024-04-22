Odisha: Jathiarpara villager's warn of poll boycott

UMERKOTE: The residents of Jathiarpara village in Raighar block, Nabarangpur district, have threatened to boycott the upcoming elections if immediate action is not taken to address the electricity and drinking water supply problems they face day in and day out.

Approximately 120 families in the village have been deprived of clean drinking water for weeks. Despite government schemes in place to address water access, villagers allege that these initiatives have failed to reach their community effectively. With only two tube wells serving the entire village, supplemented by water provision under the Basudha Yojana, even the recent problem of low voltage in the area has crippled water supply efforts.

Due to the electrical issues, water motors are unable to operate.

In desperation, villagers have resorted to consuming contaminated water from nearby ponds. Expressing frustration, villagers have issued a stern ultimatum. They have threatened to boycott the upcoming elections if immediate action is not taken to address the electricity and drinking water supply problems.