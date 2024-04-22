Odisha: Mangrove pitta bird count goes up in Bhitarkanika national park

KENDRAPARA: The population of mangrove pitta bird has increased in Bhitarkanika National Park with the annual census putting the head count at 218.

Last year, forest officials had sighted 179 mangrove pitta birds during the first-ever census of the bird species in Bhitarkanika.

Assistant chief conservator of forest (ACF) of the park Manas Das said the census was carried out on Saturday by around 80 personnel who were divided into 36 teams under the supervision of the range officers of Dangamala, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Gahirmatha and Kujang.

The census report indicates that in core areas of Dangamal and Rajnagar ranges, the population of mangrove pitta is good. The present report reflects the results only from the direct count method. “We monitored all the water bodies and mangrove forest areas of Bhitarkanika and carried out a proper survey. The main objective of the exercise was to ascertain the exact population of this bird species and to record the growth pattern of these birds,” the ACF added.