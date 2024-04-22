Odisha: Medicine unavailability affects TB patients in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Tuberculosis patients of Kalahandi district are in dire straits owing to the unavailability of vital medicines for the disease since the last three months.

Sources said as many as 594 people have been detected to be suffering from tuberculosis at present.

They are required to take requisite medicines prescribed by the doctor regularly for a period of six months. However, two medicines - 3 FDC and 4 FDC - considered vital for treatment of the disease have not been supplied to the markets in the district since the last three months.

In-charge chief district medical officer Dr Niharendra Panda said out of 594 patients, 429 have been provided with just the initial doses while the remaining 165 have not been administered any medicine as yet.

“Irregularity in administration of medicines may lead to resistance. We expect the supply of the medicines to the district resumes soon,” he hoped.