Odisha: Missing woman’s body found in Badamandaruni village pond

BALASORE: The body of a missing 55-year-old woman was found floating under mysterious circumstances in a pond at Badamandaruni village within Kamarda police limits on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Jania Mirdha.

Jania used to stay with her parents in the village, but had been missing since Friday. Worried family members started searching but failed to trace her. Later, they informed police about the incident. Following which police began search operation and shared her photographs with different police stations across the district.

On Sunday morning, when villagers went to the pond to collect water for domestic purpose, they found a body floating in the pond and immediately informed the police. Kamarda police reached the spot, recovered the body with help of locals and identified the missing woman.

“A case of unnatural death was registered, body seized and sent for autopsy to find out the exact reason behind the death,”said IIC Premoda Nayak. Preliminary investigation suggests the mishap might have occurred when Jania went to the pond to take bath and accidently slipped into the deep water. The reason behind the death would be ascertained once the postmortem report arrives, Nayak added.

Locals alleged that someone might have murdered her and threw the body in the pond. They demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.