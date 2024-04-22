Odisha: Nayagarh police issue warning on rumours about child abduction

BHUBANESWAR: Nayagarh Police has warned against spreading rumours on child abductions. This comes after the police came across two to three incidents where innocent persons were suspected to have abducted minor children in the district in the last 15 days.

Sources said two to three mentally unstable persons, were targeted by unruly locals in different areas of the district on the suspicion that they were attempting to abduct minor children. The locals manhandled the trio before handing them over to police.

“In a bid to avoid incidents of innocent persons being attacked on suspicion of abducting minor children, an advisory has been issued in police station and district level. Efforts are being made to make people aware and not believe such rumours,” said Nayagarh SP, Rahul Jain.

Police said there has been neither any attempt to abduct children nor anyone was successful in kidnapping them recently. They cautioned citizens not to believe in hoax messages or forward them to others. Police also requested parents to educate their children against going anywhere with strangers.

Sources said similar rumours were earlier doing rounds in Puri and the district police had asked citizens not to believe them. Such rumours had then spread to Nayagarh district and the police were already on alert to avoid any untoward incidents.