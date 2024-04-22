Odisha police warns tough action against election violence

BHUBANESWAR: As electioneering garners pace across the state, Odisha Police has warned of stern action against anyone found involved in poll violence.

DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, ADG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar and ADG (Operations) S Dev Datta Singh visited the politically-sensitive Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday and reviewed security preparedness at Ganjam, Berhampur, Kandhamal, Boudh and Gajapati.

Sources said discussions were held on ways to ensure the elections pass off smoothly in the areas as Ganjam and Berhampur are politically highly sensitive while Kandhamal and Boudh are affected by left-wing extremism.

Odisha Police has warned to initiate stern action against incidents of poll violence. “Clear instructions have been issued on initiating stringent action against people found engaging in poll violence, irrespective to which political party they are affiliated to,” said Kumar.

The senior police officers also discussed the strategy to ensure there is no Naxal-related violence or ganja used as freebies in Kandhamal and Boudh districts during elections. Odisha Police has requested Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to maintain law and order during elections. Around 75 companies of CAPF have already been deployed in the state. Sources said Odisha Police has requested MHA to deploy a total of 175 companies of CAPF during elections here.

“At least 50 more companies are expected to arrive in Odisha on May 1. Among them, 10 companies of Tripura Special Armed Force will arrive here after the elections in the north-eastern state conclude on April 26,” said Kumar. Some companies from Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed there will also arrive in Odisha once the elections are over in the neighbouring state on May 7.