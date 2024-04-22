Odisha: Power outages due to issues at Discoms’ end: GRIDCO

BHUBANESWAR: With the state reeling under unprecedented heatwave condition and Saturday logging highest temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius at few places, the peak power demand has crossed 6,800 MW for the first time this summer.

The real time data of the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) said the instantaneous peak demand of the state was 6,806 MW at 3.29 pm on April 20. While the average demand of the state was 5,970.82 MW, the highest peak demand was 5,696 MW on April 14, 2023.

The average demand of the state which was around 4,500 MW in 2023 had gone beyond 5,500 MW in the second week of April, 2023 due to heatwave condition in the state. The average demand in April this year is about 5,800 MW while the peak demand has crossed 6,500 MW. The load growth has increased by more than 1,000 MW, official sources said.

Attributing the consumer complaints about frequent disruption of power supply in different parts of the state to problems at the end of the power distribution companies (Discoms), sources in GRIDCO, the bulk supplier of power to the state, told the The New Indian Express that it has nothing to do with availability of power.