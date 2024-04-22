Odisha: Rumours rife as parties yet to name candidates from few Assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: Even as filing of nominations for the first phase election in the state has already started, major political parties BJD, BJP and Congress are yet to announce candidates for several important Assembly seats.

Though Jajpur is considered a BJD stronghold, the party is yet to announce candidates for Bari and Korei Assembly seats of the district. As organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Dash is pitted against BJP heavyweight and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, there is intense speculation over the delay in announcement of candidates from the two seats.

The delay in announcement of BJD nominee from Korei assumes significance as it is speculated Pranab may enter the fray from the seat himself or the party may field a candidate who could sacrifice the constituency if the need arises. But the party’s strategy can only be analysed after announcement of candidate for Korei seat.

Speculation is rife that Pranab’s elder brother, Bhaba Prakash Das will be fielded by BJD, so that he can resign from the seat if needed. The resignation of Bhaba Prakash will be required if Das does not succeed in Sambalpur and requires an escape route.