Odisha: Samir Dash’s supporters rally in favour of his candidacy

NIMAPARA: Thousands of supporters of sitting MLA and former BJD minister Samir Ranjan Dash took out a massive rally on Saturday, demanding reconsideration of his candidacy for Nimapara seat. They threatened of agitation if Dash was denied ticket.

Tension was palpable as members of self-help groups also converged at Barabati grounds, urging party leadership to heed their plea for Dash’s candidacy.

Reportedly Dash had appealed to BJD leadership, including the party supremo and state leaders, urging them to reconsider his candidature. Due to denial of ticket to Dash, threats of mass resignations from party workers have emerged in Nimapara.

Dash was denied a ticket by the BJD due to allegations of involvement in the murder of former Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo, and other accusations of indiscipline, particularly regarding harassment of women.

Those who joined the rally included block chairman Sankar Bhoi, NAC vice-chairman Santosh Dash, and Gop block chairman Jhunulata Mallik. They too threatened of mass resignations.