Odisha: Section 82 invoked ahead of elections

JAGATSINGHPUR: In preparation for the upcoming elections, local police have invoked Section 82 of the CrPC against absconding offenders. They have ordered these individuals to report to the police within seven days, or else the court will proceed with property attachment under Section 83.

Sources said hundreds of criminals across different police stations in the district remain on the run. Despite warrants being issued, local police have not been able to apprehend these people. Their continued evasion poses a significant threat to the security of the upcoming election, said police adding, efforts have been intensified to enforce these warrants and bring absconders to justice, but many are still at large.

Over 100 criminals in 12 police stations within Jagatsinghpur district are still unaccounted for. This presents a considerable challenge for the authorities in ensuring a safe and incident-free election. In response, police are conducting awareness campaigns via public address systems to inform local residents about the promulgation of Section 82 against the absconders.

Those failing to report within the specified time frame will face property attachment, as mandated by Section 83.

IIC of the Jagatsinghpur police station, Gokularanjan Dash, said, approximately 15 criminals on the run have already been declared ‘absconder’ under Jagatsinghpur police limit area. “The police are actively raising awareness among the public about the legal implications of Section 82 and encouraging community members to support their efforts to bring offenders to justice,” he added.