SOA University collaborates with Batoi systems for IT boost

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University has inked a pact with Batoi Systems (Batoi), a Bhubaneswar-based corporation, to foster collaboration for exploration and enhancement of capabilities in the field of information technology (IT).

Batoi is a software engineering automation company whose Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform provides development and deployment of telemetry tools.

As per the agreement, Batoi will provide SOA access to its academy platform and help set up a technology lab for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing education and research.

The company will conduct practical training sessions and live projects for SOA students to bridge the skill gap and make the students industry ready, organise IT-based seminars, conferences and workshops on topics of mutual interest.

“We will also consider SOA students for internship and employment apart from offering collaboration in the area of quantum computing education and research,” said director and CEO of Batoi Systems Ashwini Kumar Rath.

On the other hand, SOA will create a one-point contact to coordinate research and curricular programmes, offer cooperation towards implementation of the Batoi entrepreneurial and institutional partnership (EIP) initiative, assist in setting up the technology lab besides collaborating for joint ventures in different disciplines.

Vice-chancellor of SOA Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Batoi CEO signed the memorandum of understanding. Director of SOA’s Centre for Quantum Science and Technology Prof Prasanta Kumar Panigrahi and SOA’s chief administrative officer Pramod Kumar Panda were present.