BHUBANESWAR: 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Sunday stated some leaders are conspiring to discontinue Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) if they come to power in the state.

In a video released here, the 5T chairman said the leaders have hatched a plan to stop BSKY the day they assume power. They want to stop the historic scheme launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for people of the state. Pandian also targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asked, has he sanctioned scholarship for students from Odisha. Stating the chief minister always believes in work and not word, Pandian said 98 per cent of students get scholarships sanctioned by the state government in Odisha. He said no other state in the country offers scholarship to so many students. Other states give scholarship to only 15 to 20 per cent students, he added.

Stating Odisha government has initiated transformation of every sector, Pandian said renovation of several temples including the Srimandir Parikrama has already been completed. Besides, high schools in gram panchayats have also been transformed. Earlier, high schools in gram panchayats did not have black boards. But now students have access to modern equipment, laboratory and other facilities, he added.