At 43.8 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar hottest in India

BHUBANESWAR : The state capital Bhubaneswar on Monday found itself on the top of the country’s heat map. The city, which recorded this summer’s highest maximum temperature, joined Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa in becoming the hottest in the country with both recording 43.8 degree Celsius each.

Bhubaneswar was boiling since morning with temperature touching 34.4 degree C at 8.30 am, 39.8 degree by 11.30 am and reaching its peak 43.8 degree later in the afternoon.However, citizens received a major respite in the form of low humidity level, which was around 22 per cent. The temperature in the capital city may hover around 41 degree C on Tuesday, the IMD said.

Heatwave also prevailed in Khurda, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts. Around 17 places recorded 40 degree C or more. The maximum temperature in Cuttack was 40.2 degree. So far this month, the state has already recorded 10 heatwave days. Heatwave had occurred for a total of five days in April last year.

Odisha government on Monday informed 89 people have been affected by heat-related illnesses till date. The incidents have been reported from 16 districts with Sundargarh recording the highest 41 cases followed by Khurda 12, Angul nine, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda seven each and Sambalpur five.

The Met office said there was no heatwave warning for Odisha for the next two days but due to prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, maximum temperature is likely to remain around 40 degree or more in some places of the state during the period.

A fresh spell of heatwave is expected to hit Odisha on Thursday with the Met office issuing warning for one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh districts. Meanwhile, light rainfall and thundershower/lightning activity is likely to occur in some parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.