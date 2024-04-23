BJD drops four MLAs from list for 6 Assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced candidates for six more Assembly seats.

While Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo will contest from Hindol, Archanarekha Behera has been fielded from Raghunathpalli, Sarada Prasad Jena from Balikuda-Erasama, Ranjita Marndi from Bangiriposi, Biswaranjan Mallick from Bari and minister of state for Home, Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera from Kakatpur.

Four sitting MLAs Simarani Nayak from Hindol, Subrat Tarai from Raghunathpalli, former minister Raghunandan Das from Balikuda-Erasama and Sunanda Das from Bari have been dropped.

Ranjita who has been fielded from the Bangiriposi is the wife of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi. Sudam has been fielded by the party from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, Archararekha is the wife of Subrat Tarai.

Mahesh was replaced by Abinash Samal as the Lok Sabha candidate. He has been asked to contest from the Hindol Assembly segment in place of sitting MLA Simarani Nayak. Simarani, a two-time MLA, quit the party protesting the decision.

The Balikuda-Ersama MLA Raghunandan Das has raised a banner of revolt and said he is preparing for a show of strength at Balikuda before deciding on his next course of action in consultation with his supporters. Das said he will contest as an Independent from the seat, if required.

Interestingly, both Das and Jena had contested the 2014 Assembly election from the seat as Independents. While Das had polled 32,195 votes, Jena had got 23,948 against BJD candidate Prashant Kumar Muduli who got 59,538 votes. Jena had then joined Congress and switched to BJD. In 2019, Das had defeated Congress candidate Lalatendu Mohapatra.