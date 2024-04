BHUBANESWAR : With intense heatwave conditions impacting the poll process in the country as was evident in low turnout in the first phase across states, chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha, Nikunja Dhal on Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparedness to conduct elections in the state, where voting will be held in four-phases from May 13.

Stressing the need to minimise the impact of heatwave on electoral participation as voting will be held in the peak of summer, Dhal asked officials to focus on effectively dealing with the challenges of weather to maintain high turnout and error-free elections in the state while ensuring zero loss of lives.

The state is already reeling in sweltering conditions which is affecting campaigning by different political parties. Even as the CEO had urged the parties and candidates to observe restraint during peak heat hours, BJD’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate and former IPS officer Arup Patnaik on Monday fell ill due to scorching heat while campaigning near Pipili.

The former Mumbai police commissioner was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after he felt uneasy due to the blistering heat at around 11 am. He, however, was discharged from the hospital immediately. His condition is stated to be stable now.

The CEO, in the meeting, stressed coordination among various departments to ensure all tasks are completed smoothly on the days of polling and counting. He said special arrangements will be made in all polling booths.

Each polling station will have provision of adequate drinking water, separate toilets for women and men, shade for queuing, stalls and waiting rooms.

The stations will also have fans with uninterrupted power supply. Each station will have an ASHA worker and a paramedic tagged to the sector officer. Moreover, provision of adequate number of ambulances will be made to ensure immediate shifting of voters to nearby hospitals in the event of heatstroke.

Dhal also emphasised safety and well-being of polling and security personnel who will be responsible for smooth polling process on the voting days.

The CEO reviewed election preparedness of Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts during the meeting where collectors and SPs gave detailed presentation on all the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies within their jurisdiction. Dhal asked the officials to focus on free, impartial and transparent elections.