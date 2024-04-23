Daily wager run over by speeding car

SAMBALPUR: In a horrifying incident, a woman died after a speeding car ran over her at Kainsir area under Ainthapali police limits in the district on Monday. Two other women accompanying her also sustained injury in the accident.

While the deceased has been identified by the police as Sumitra Munda of Jogipali under Rengali police limits in the district, the accused driver Tapas Ranjan Patra belongs to Sunder Nagar in Berhampur district. The injured women are Sumati Munda and Ratini Munda.

According to police, the three women who worked as daily wagers were returning from work in the afternoon, when the accused coming from the same direction and driving towards Ainthapali chowk at a high speed, lost control. The car ran over the deceased crushing her head. However, the other two women had a narrow escape but sustained critical injuries in the incident. The injured were rushed to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Ainthapali IIC, Sanay Naik said, “The accused rammed into the women due to overspeeding. He was not under the influence of alcohol or any other drug during the time of accident. He has been arrested and forwarded to court.”