Former Birmitrapur MLA Nihar Surin rejoins JMM

ROURKELA: Former MLA of Birmitrapur Nihar Surin, who recently quit the BJD, on Monday returned to his parent party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) at the residence of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren.

Surin’s re-entry into the JMM was formalised by the Odisha unit of JMM president and Soren’s daughter Anjali Soren and other senior leaders. For rejoining, Surin had reached Ranchi with his close supporters. He is tipped to be the JMM candidate from the Birmitapur Assembly constituency (AC) in Sundargarh district.

According to JMM sources, under a pact, the Congress would not field its candidate from Birmitrapur and support the JMM which may make the going tough for the faction-ridden BJD.

Surin had quit BJD earlier this month after the BJD announced candidature of Rohit Joseph Tirkey, son for former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey, from Birmitrapur.

Surin had won from Birmitrapur in 2004 on JMM ticket and lost in 2009. Subsequently, he switched over to the BJD, but with indirect entry of his nemesis George into the BJD he quit the party. Confirming his re-entry into the JMM, Surin said he is happy returning to his parent party. Asked about his candidacy from Birmitrapur, Surin said he is ready for any responsibility given by the JMM.