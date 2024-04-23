My father’s campaign will have a positive impact: Manmath Routray

Your name was announced as BJD’s candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat only hours after you joined the party. The fact that you were keen to join politics was known but there was confusion over which party you would choose. Did you have an inkling that you will be chosen for the Bhubaneswar seat?

BJD has a wide range and offers more options to serve people than any other political party including Congress. There was no confusion on my part and I had never announced that I will contest from Congress. By giving me an opportunity to contest from Bhubaneswar, the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have given me a golden chance to serve people. That is my focus now, to win the seat and serve the people.

Your father Suresh Routray is a known face in Bhubaneswar and has a significant following. He is also campaigning for you. The Congress expelled him from the party for campaigning for you openly. How will his campaigning affect your performance ?

I think my father’s campaign for me will definitely have a positive impact on my performance. He is an institution and for the last 60 years, people of Bhubaneswar and nearby areas know him personally. I have his blessings which is great. He is also campaigning for me. I have learnt values of life like service to people from him.

But your opponent, sitting BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi is known for her connect with people. She seems to be always among people. How will you counter this ?

I do not know much about her connect with people. I know she has a great social media presence. But I believe in working for people at the grassroots. I am banking on the good work done by the Naveen Patnaik government for the people. My opponent (Aparajita) is talking about performance. But where has she performed and what has she achieved?

So you feel defeating her will be easy ?

See, the situation has changed since the last elections. Back then, people thought a lady is contesting. Besides, she is also a former municipal commissioner. People thought let us give her a chance. But things are not so easy for her this time.

Last time Congress had not fielded a candidate for the seat. This time it has. What will be its impact ?

I do not think there will be much of an impact of the Congress candidate. Congress has completed a formality by fielding its candidate. No doubt, the party will garner some votes. But it will not have any major impact.

So are you sure BJD will win from Bhubaneswar this time?

Not only the party will win from Bhubaneswar seat, its performance will be decent in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The party will win more Lok Sabha and Assembly seats this time than 2019.