Odisha: 695 centenarians to cast their votes in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR : With the Election Commission of India issuing notifications for the upcoming General Elections, the filing of nomination papers for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments commenced on Thursday.

The process will continue until April 25, with scrutiny scheduled for April 26 and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations set for April 29. Collector-cum-district election officer, Dibyajyoti Parida, announced that Ganjam district will witness the participation of 29,83,823 voters, including 14,45,588 women and 287 transgenders.

The elections, slated to be held in two phases on May 13 and 20, 2024, will elect two MPs and 13 MLAs from the district.

Voting for the Berhampur Parliamentary constituency and its five Assembly segments - Gopalpur, Chatrapur, Berhampur, Chikiti, and Digaphandi - is scheduled for May 13, from 7 am to 6 pm. Parida said the a single window cell has been set up at the District Office to facilitate online permissions for meetings, rallies, and vehicles through the Suvidha portal.

While limit of expenditure for contesting candidate for Parliamentary Constituency has been fixed at Rs 95 lakh, Rs 40 lakh is the limit for candidates for Assembly constituency.

A total of 65,080 young voters have been included in the list this year, with a gender ratio of 940 female per 1000 male, which includes, PwDs and senior citizens.

Electorate